The Women Behind the Black Panther Party Logo

Poster for SDS "Black Power and its Challenges" conference at UC Berkeley, October 29, 1966, designed by Lisa Lyons; poster courtesy Lisbet Tellefsen collection, image by author.

LEFT: Poster for rally for Eldridge Cleaver for President, San Francisco, August 3, 1968; Docs Populi digital archive. RIGHT: Free Huey Newton rally, Oakland, July 28. Poster courtesy Lisbet Tellefsen collection, image by author.